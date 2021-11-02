Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC RAS prelims 2021 application form edit process begins on Nov 3
RPSC RAS prelims 2021 application form edit process begins on Nov 3

  • RPSC RAS prelims 2021 application form editing window will open on November 3. Candidates can edit the application forms, as per RPSC rules, till November 12.
RPSC RAS prelims 2021 application form edit process begins on Nov 3
Published on Nov 02, 2021 02:37 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Candidates who had appeared for the RPSC RAS prelims 2021 can edit their application forms online, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has said. This facility will open for every field in the application form except the candidate’s name, exam centre, photograph, signature and subjects, the RPSC has said. The application form editing window will open from November 3 to 12.

The RPSC RAS prelims 2021 was held on October 27. The Commission has released the question papers of the exam.

In order to edit the application form, candidates have to log in to the SSO portal.

The application forms can only be edited online, the Commission has informed candidates.

The exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services. Candidates will be selected on basis of the preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam. The details of the main exam, along with the admit card will be released by the Commission on its official website.

 

 

