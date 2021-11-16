RPSC releases interview letter for Assistant Engineer exam 2018

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the assistant engineer interview which will be held from November 22 to 26. The admit cards are available on the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC assistant engineer interview admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Assistant engineer combined competitive exam 2018 as per the discipline

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Download the admit card

Candidates are suggested to read the instructions properly after downloading the admit card.

Exam for selection of assistant engineers in civil discipline will be held on November 22. The exam for assistant engineer (civil and agriculture) in panchayati raj department will be held on November 23. Selection of assistant engineers (electrical and mechanical) will be held on November 23, 24, 25 and 26.

The Commission will conduct the exam for statistical officer, planning department (economics and statistics) on December 18. The admit cards for this exam can be expected soon.