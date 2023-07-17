RPSC RO and EO model exam 2022 answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Jul 17, 2023 07:48 PM IST
RPSC has released model answer keys for revenue officer and executive officer exams. Candidates can raise objections from July 19 to July 21.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer keys for the model answer key for the revenue officer Gr.II and Executive Officer Gr.IV ( local self Govt. Dept.) competitive exam. Candidates can check the model answer keys on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys from July 19 to July 21. The objection fee for each question is ₹100. Candidates will be able to raise objections at the SSO portal.
RPSC model answer key for the evening session
RPSC model answer key for the morning session
RPSC RO and EO exam 2022 model answer key: Know how to check
Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the model answer key link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the model answer key
Take the print for future reference.
- Topics
- Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Answer Key