RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Published on Oct 06, 2022 04:59 PM IST

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the school lecturer examination can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination for School Lecturer post will be conducted from October 11 to October 21, 2022 at various districts including Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udiapur, Alwar and Sriganganagar. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the official site of RPSC for more related details.

