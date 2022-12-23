Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Dec 23, 2022 03:36 PM IST

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the answer key on the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 released, download link here (File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 on December 23, 2022. Candidates can check the answer key for School Lecturer posts on the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The answer key has been released for Agriculture, Commerce, Economics, Geography, History, Home Science, Sociology subjects.

Candidates who want to raise objections can do it from December 24 to December 26, 2022. The objection will remain opened till December 26, 2022 12 am. The objection fees is 100/- for each question. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key.
  • Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Incase candidates find any difficulty in downloading the answer key or raising objections, they can send mail to recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or call 9352323625 or 7340557555.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in answer key
