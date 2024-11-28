Menu Explore
RPSC School Lecturer recruitment exam question papers released, download links here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 28, 2024 12:53 PM IST

RPSC has released School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) recruitment examination question papers at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on November 18 released question papers of the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) recruitment examination at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) question papers released (Official website screenshot)
RPSC School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) question papers released (Official website screenshot)

Candidates can download the question papers for Hindi, History, Political Science, English, Yajurved, Samanya Vyakranam, Vyakranam, Sahitya and GA and GS subjects using the links shared below.

RPSC Rajasthan School Lecturer answer key direct links:

HindiQuestion paper link
HistoryQuestion paper link
Political ScienceQuestion paper link
EnglishQuestion paper link
YajurvedQuestion paper link
Samanya VyakranamQuestion paper link
VyakranamQuestion paper link
SahityaQuestion paper link
GA and GSQuestion paper link

The recruitment exam was held on November 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. On the first day, candidates wrote the General Knowledge (GK) and General Studies (GS) examination (paper 1). This paper was for 150 questions carrying 150 marks.

The rest of the papers (paper 2) had 300 questions for 300 marks.

The exam duration was three hours, and ten additional minutes were given at the end of the exam to review the answers.

It was mandatory for candidates to fill one option, even if they did not want to attempt the question.

Each question had five options, and if a candidate did not want to attempt the question, s/he had to mark the fifth option.

For wrong answers and un-attempted questions, a negative marking of ⅓ rd will be applied. This will also be applicable to cases where more than one option has been marked.

If a candidate has not attempted more than 10 per cent of the total questions (meaning s/he has not darkened any of the five options on the OMR), s/he will be disqualified.

The commission will next release the provisional answer key of the test and invite candidates' objections. After that, the final answer key and result of the RPSC School Lecturer recruitment exam will be declared.

