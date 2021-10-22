RPSC SI answer keys: Another chance to raise objections on Oct 24 and Oct 25

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will reopen link for submitting objection against answer keys of the recruitment examination for sub-inspector/platoon commander 2021. Candidates who could not raise objection earlier can do so from October 24 to October 25 till midnight 12pm on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The SI/Platoon commander examination was conducted from September 13 to September 15. Answer keys of all six question paper models were released on October 11, while objections were invited from October 12 to October 14.

According to complaints received from candidates, SSO portal/ recruitment portal was not functioning properly on October 14 due to extra load on the website.

Candidates are advised to challenge answer key according to the roll number of model question paper available on the website. Candidates need to register objection by selecting the master set of the examination of the same date they appeared. Required documentary proofs will not be considered in case of not getting attached. If candidates, who didn't appear for the examination, registers objections, then objection will not be considered.

The commission has fixed the objection fee as ₹100 (including service charge) for every submitted question. Objections will only be accepted in online mode. In absence of objection fee, the submitted objection will be rejected.

If a candidates faces difficulty in submitting objections, he/ she can contact on 9352323625 or 7340557555 or e-mail at recruitmentthehelpdesk@rajasthangov.gov.in.