RPSC SO exam 2024 admit cards released; download link here
RPSC releases admit cards for Statistical Officer Exam 2023
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Statistical Officer Exam 2023 today, February 22. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RPSC Statistics Officer Competitive Examination, 2023, will be conducted on February 25 from 11 am to 1:30 pm at Ajmer and Jaipur district headquarters.
The candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only 60 min before the commencement of the examination. After this, no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam center.
RPSC SO exam 2024 admit card: How to download
To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Admit Card for Statistical Officer 2023"
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download their admit card
Take a printout for future reference