RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2022: Question papers out for various subjects

competitive exams
Published on Feb 07, 2023 07:42 PM IST

RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2022 question papers have been released. Candidates can check the question papers through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2022 question papers. The question papers have been released for various subjects for Sr Teacher (Sec. Edu.) Comp. Exam 2022. Candidates can download the question papers through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The question papers have been released for Urdu, English, Science, Hindi, Social Science, Punjabi, Mathematics, Sanskrit, GK Group D, GK Group C, GK Group B, GK Group A. Candidates can check the question papers through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2022 question papers  

RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2022: How to download question papers

  • Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on Whats New section link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the subject name.
  • Click on the subject name and a new PDF page will open.
  • Check the question papers and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was conducted on January 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
