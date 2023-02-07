RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2022: Question papers out for various subjects

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2022 question papers. The question papers have been released for various subjects for Sr Teacher (Sec. Edu.) Comp. Exam 2022. Candidates can download the question papers through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The question papers have been released for Urdu, English, Science, Hindi, Social Science, Punjabi, Mathematics, Sanskrit, GK Group D, GK Group C, GK Group B, GK Group A. Candidates can check the question papers through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2022 question papers

RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2022: How to download question papers

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Whats New section link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the subject name.

Click on the subject name and a new PDF page will open.

Check the question papers and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was conducted on January 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.