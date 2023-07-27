RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 re-exam admit card out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link
RPSC has released the admit card for the Sr Teacher Gr II Competitive GK (Group A and B) Re-Exam 2022.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card Sr Teacher Gr II Competitive GK (Group A and B) Re-Exam 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination will be able to download the admit card from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RPSC Re-Examination for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Comp Exam 2022 GK (Group A and B) will be conducted on July 30 from 10 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
Direct link to download the admit card
RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 re-exam admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. GK (Group A and B) Re-Exam 2022”
Key in your login credentials
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.
Take a printout for future reference.