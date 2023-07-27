RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 re-exam admit card out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card Sr Teacher Gr II Competitive GK (Group A and B) Re-Exam 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination will be able to download the admit card from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 re-exam admit card out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The RPSC Re-Examination for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Comp Exam 2022 GK (Group A and B) will be conducted on July 30 from 10 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

RPSC Sr Teacher Grade 2 re-exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. GK (Group A and B) Re-Exam 2022”

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

