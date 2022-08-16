RRB CBT Phase II: Link for viewing exam city to be out soon, check scheduled

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), has released the exam schedule for the RRB Computer Based Test, (CBT) Phase-II exam.

The phase-II of the exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 26, 2022 to September 9, 2022. Candidates can now check the schedule for the RRB CBT Phase 2 exam on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Matrix.

The Phase-2 of CBT will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of 5 RRCs- North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).

According to the official notification, the link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live by 12 pm on August 18,2022 on the official RRB websites.

As per the notice, candidates will be able to download their admit cards 3 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.

Once released candidates will be able to access the admit cards keying in their credentials.

For more information, check the official notice here.

Click here.

