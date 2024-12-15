Menu Explore
RRB Exam Dates 2024 revised for Technician Grade I and Grade III posts, notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 15, 2024 06:32 PM IST

RRB Exam Dates 2024 revised for Technician Grade I and III posts. The official notice is given here.

Railway Recruitment Boards have released revised RRB Exam Dates 2024 for Technician Grade I and Grade III posts. Candidates who have registered themselves for the posts can check the revised dates notice on the official website of RRB Chandigarh at rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 Live Updates

RRB Exam Dates 2024 revised for Technician Grade I and III posts, notice here (Representational Image)(Rajkumar)
RRB Exam Dates 2024 revised for Technician Grade I and III posts, notice here (Representational Image)(Rajkumar)

As per the official notice, CEN 02/2024 Technician (Grade I) (Grade III) examination will be held on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2024.

Along with Technician, the CEN 03/2024 JE & other posts exam dates have also been released. The JE CBT 1 will be held on December 16, 17 and 18, 2024.

The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates is made live on the official websites of all RRBs for both Technician and JE & other posts.

The e-call letters for RRB JE has been released and is available on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. The admit card for Technician posts have not been released yet. When released, candidates can download it from the RRB regional websites.

Candidates will be aadhaar-linked biometrically authenticated in the exam center prior to entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Candidates are once again advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination center.

Where, how to download CTET December Answer Key 2024 when released

RRB will fill up 9144 Technician posts out of which 1092 are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 are for Technician Grade III.

A total of 7,951 vacancies of JE and other posts will be filled out of which 17 are for the posts of Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research at RRB Gorakhpur. The other 7,934 vacancies are for the posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant under different RRBs.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
