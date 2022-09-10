Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB Group D 2022 Phase IV exam schedule released, details here

RRB Group D 2022 Phase IV exam schedule released, details here

Published on Sep 10, 2022 01:39 PM IST

RRB has announced the RRB Group D exam schedule for phase IV.

RRB Group D 2022 Phase IV exam schedule released, details here(Rajkumar)
ByHT Education Desk

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB Group D exam schedule for phase IV. Candidates can check the full exam schedule at the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the schedule the CBT examination for Phase IV is scheduled to be held from September 19 till October 7.

Candidates who successfully register will receive their call letters four days before the exam date for the RRB group D 2022 phase 4 exams.

“The link for viewing the Exam City & Date will be made live latest by 11:00 Hrs. on 12.09.2022 and link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 18:00 Hrs. on 12.09.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs”, reads the official notification.

Check detailed examination schedule here

RRB Group D call letter 2022: How to download

Visit the official RRB website at rrbcgd.gov.in.

On the home page look for the admit card link

Key in your registration number and password to login.

Your RRB Group D call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take print out for future reference.

