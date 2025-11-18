The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the revised dates for the RRB Group D Exam 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the computer-based test for various posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix can find the official notice on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Group D Exam 2025 dates revised, check CBT, exam city slip and admit card release dates here (Rajkumar)

As per the official notice, the computer-based test will be held from November 27 to January 16, 2026. The exam will comprise of 100 questions out of which 25 each for General Science and Mathematics, 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 for General Awareness and Current Affairs.

The exam city slip details and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be live from November 19, 2025. SMS and Emails will be sent to candidates, whose City Intimation Slip has been activated on their registered IDs used during filling the applications.

The call letters will be displayed 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link for download. Candidates can go to www.rrbapply.gov.in and get his/her application registration number using his/her credentials to download the admit card.

The selection process comprises of a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). Railway Administration however reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi stage mode. Candidates qualifying in the CBT shall have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation.

In case of any queries or clarification needed the Helpdesk contact No. +91 9513631887 can be used by candidates. Helpdesk timings: Monday to Saturday: 09:00 am to 06:00 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.