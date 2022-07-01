RRB Group D exam dates 2022: Exam date for CBT for level 1 posts announced

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the CBT exam date for group D posts. As per the official notice, the single stage CBT is scheduled to be held tentatively from 17th August 2022 and onwards in multiple phases subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The candidates who have applied for RRC Group D Recruitment for 7th CPC pay matrix will appear for the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a more than 1 lakh vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC matrix in various units of Indian Railways.

Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication of candidates will be carried out before/during course of Computer Based Test (CBT).

“In pursuance of Sub-clause (ii) of Clause (b) of Sub-section (4) of Section 4 of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (as amended) read with Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, the Railway Recruitment Boards are allowed to perform Aadhaar Authentication, on a voluntary basis, for establishing the identity of each candidate to avoid impersonation and other malpractices during the examination and to ensure fair conduct of examination.” reads the official notice.

“The Railway Recruitment Boards are allowed to perform Aadhaar Authentication, on voluntary basis, for establishing identity of each candidate to avoid impersonation and other malpractices during the examination and to ensure fair conduct of examination.” the notice added.

The selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRB for the latest updates on the recruitment process at rrbcdg.gov.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON