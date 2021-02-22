RRB MI answer key 2021 released, direct link to view key and raise objections

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key, question paper and responses for Computer Based Test (CBT) to fill Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts. The exam for Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts were conducted from December 15 to 18, 2020 and on January 7 this year.

Candidates who have taken the CBT, can view their question paper, responses and answer keys and raise objections by clicking on this this link and logging in. The objections can be raised till 6pm on February 28.

The detailed procedure with guidelines for raising objections has been made available by the RRB for the convenience of students.

For raising objection candidates need to pay ₹50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised by candidate is found to be correct, the fee deposited shall be refunded to him.

Any objection raised after 6pm on February 28 will not be entertained.