RRB NTPC 5th Phase examination schedule 2021.(Shutterstock)
RRB NTPC 5th Phase examination schedule 2021 released, check here

  • As per the notice, the board will conduct the RRB NTPC 5th phase CBT-1 on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:12 PM IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule for the fifth phase of the RRB NTPC recruitment exams. A notification in this regard has been uploaded on the board's official website.

As per the notice, the board will conduct the RRB NTPC 5th phase CBT-1 on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27, 2021. Around 19 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear in the fifth phase of the NTPC recruitment exam.

"For the candidates who are scheduled in the above dates, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 23.02.2021 at 05.00 PM," reads the official notice.

"In addition to the above dates, exams are also being scheduled on March 15, 19, and 20th. For the candidates who will be scheduled on these three dates, necessary intimation will be sent to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application. Hence candidates are advised to visit official websites of RRBs also for regular updates," further read the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

