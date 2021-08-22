Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB NTPC answer key objection option closes tomorrow
  • The option to challenge the RRB NTPC answer key will close tomorrow, August 23 at 11.59 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC first stage computer based test can download the answer key from the official website of the railway recruitment boards (RRBs).
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 09:33 AM IST

The option to challenge the RRB NTPC answer key will close tomorrow, August 23 at 11.59 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC first stage computer based test can download the answer key from the official website of the railway recruitment boards (RRBs).

RRB NTPC Answer Key direct link

The RRB NTPC exam was held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways. The RRB NTPC exam is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC answer key: Know how to raise objections

• Candidates have to log in at the direct link given above

• Enter the exam registration details

• Click on the answer key link

• Download the question paper and the answer key

• Go through the answer key

• Submit the challenge along with representations

• Deposit the fee.

• Submit the challenge

• The last date to submit the challenge is August 23, 11.59 pm.

To challenge the answer key candidates have to submit representations backing their claim and pay the required fee. Candidates can pay the fee through bank rupay debit cards, SBI VISA, Master debit cards only.

