RRB NTPC exam city slip released at rrbcdg.gov.in for August 27 exam

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city slip for the Re-exam scheduled on 27th August 2022 .Candidates can check the from the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

“Candidates attended CBTST on 12th August 2022, Shift 1 can view their exam city slip for the Re-exam scheduled on 27th August 2022”, reads the official notification.

Earlier, the Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test was scheduled to be held on October 12. However, the examination was cancelled dur to technical reasons.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

RRB Group D admit card: Know how to check

Visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) "Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test" (CBTST) Re-examination for candidates of Shift-I canceled on 12-08-2022 Weblink to view exam-city-slip"

Key on your login credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.