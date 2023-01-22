RRB NTPC Level 3 result, cut-off marks announced, details here

RRB NTPC Level 3 Result: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced non-technical popular category result and cut off marks (CEN 01/2019 – NTPC GRADUATE AND UNDER GRADUATE) for pay level 3. Candidates can check RRB websites to know commercial cum ticket clerk NR results and cut-off scores.

A list of RRB websites where candidates can check results is given below:

RRB websites

In the next stage of the selection process, selected candidates will have to appear for document verification, as per the result notice.

“Candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed herein under have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) for the posts notified in Pay Level – 3, based on their score in 2nd stage CBT and the priority for various posts in Pay level -3 furnished by them in the online application. The candidates called for DV of Pay level-6 & level-5 but could not be empanelled due to reasons like being absent, lower medical fitness etc., are also considered for posts in Level-3 based on their merit,” an official statement said.

At RRB Chandigarh, the cut-off score for unreserved candidates is 90.66667, while it is 79.33333 for SC, 78 for ST, 86.66667 for OBC and 85.66667 for EWS candidates.

Candidates should check websites of their respective RRBs as cut-offs could be different.