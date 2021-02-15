RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date announced for CBT 1, check details

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Saturday announced an additional date for conducting the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination 2021.

As per the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 23 apart from the examination scheduled to be held on February 15, 16, 17, 22, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.

"Further, an additional date of exam is now being scheduled on February 23, 2021. The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will make available for all these candidates on all RRB websites on 13.02.2021 at 09.00 PM," reads the official notice.

How to check RRB NTPC exam city and date:

Visit the official website of RRB regions

On the homepage, click on the link for CEN 01/2019 updates and go to the 'Notices' section

Click on the link that reads 'RRB NTPC 4th phase exam date, city intimation link'

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RRB NTPC exam city and date will be displayed on the screen