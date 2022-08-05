RRB releases exam schedule of CBT phase 1 for level 1 posts in 7th CPC matrix

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for the CBT Level I recruitment exam for 7th CPC matrix. Interested candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) for various posts of Level-1 exam is scheduled to be held from August 17 to 25, 2022. The exam will be conducted in multiple phases.

In order to restrict long distance travel of a large number of candidates the CBT has been planned in multiple phases by grouping different RRCs.

Hence, Phase-I will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising 3 RRCs- East Central Railway, South Central Railway and Western Railway.

“The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 10:00 Hrs. on 09.08.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.” reads the official notification.