RRC Group D exam schedule not released yet, candidates anxious

After the railway announced the RRB NPTC's final schedule, candidates who have registered for the group D recruitment are demanding complete schedule of the exam. These exams were announced on February 23, 2019.

While 1.26 crore had registered for the RRB NTPC exam which is being conducted by the railway recruitment boards (RRB) for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts, over one crore candidates have registered for the group D recruitment exam which will be conducted by the railway recruitment cell (RRC).

In December 2020, the railway authorities had announced that the RRC group D exam will be held after the RRB NTPC concludes.

As per the latest update, the RRB NTPC exam will conclude on July 31. This is the first selection level exam for the RRB NTPC recruitment. Candidates who qualify this exam will be shortlisted for the next level exam.

Likewise, the RRC group D exam will also be held in different levels. In order to accommodate huge number of candidates the RRCs will hold the exam in multiple sessions.

Candidates who have registered for the exam are now demanding for the exam schedule.

#RRC_GROUPD_EXAMDATE#RRB_EXAM_CALENDAR

We want justice. announce RRC group d exam and RRB exam calendar. Respected chairman and railway minister of India.please sir... pic.twitter.com/BZ7xbZ1iGy — Vikas Kumar (@MeenaVikas9) July 12, 2021

Details on RRC group D exam will be available on the official website.