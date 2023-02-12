RSMSSB CHO admit card releasing tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) 2022 tomorrow, February 13. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CHO exam will be conducted on February 19, 2023, from 10.30 AM to 12.00 noon. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3531 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer.

Notification here

RSMSSB CHO admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your RSMSSB CHO admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out for future reference.