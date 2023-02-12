RSMSSB CHO admit card releasing tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB Community Health Officer (CHO) admit card will be released tomorrow, February 13.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) 2022 tomorrow, February 13. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RSMSSB CHO exam will be conducted on February 19, 2023, from 10.30 AM to 12.00 noon. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3531 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer.
RSMSSB CHO admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Your RSMSSB CHO admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print out for future reference.