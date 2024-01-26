 RSMSSB to release admit cards for GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor exams tomorrow | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB GNN, ANM and Agriculture Supervisor admit card will be released tomorrow, notice here

RSMSSB GNN, ANM and Agriculture Supervisor admit card will be released tomorrow, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 26, 2024 05:39 PM IST

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board to release GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor exam admit cards tomorrow.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur will release the GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor examination admit cards tomorrow, January 27. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board to release GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor exam admit cards tomorrow
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board to release GNN, ANM, and Agriculture Supervisor exam admit cards tomorrow

The contractual Female Health Worker (ANM) recruitment examination will be conducted on February 3. The Agriculture Supervisor Direct Recruitment Exam 2023 will be held on February 4.

As per the official notification, candidates can download the admit card from “Rajasthan State Recruitment Portal” ( WhatsApp number 9461062046) from Jan 25 and Jan 26 on the mobile number they entered in the application form.

Notification here

From January 27, candidates can download their e-admit card from the board's website or through their SSO ID.

RSMSSB GNN, ANM and Agriculture Supervisor Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click the RSMSSB admit card link for the GNN, ANM and Agriculture Supervisor.

A new page will open where candidates must enter their login details.

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
