State Bank of India has released the SBI CBO 2023 exam date. The online exam date can be checked by all registered candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI CBO 2023 exam date released, check here

As per the official website, the tentative date of online exam is January 21, 2024. Online test will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

The admit card for the same will be available to candidates on the official website soon. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SBI CBO 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current opening link.

Click on SBI CBO 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5280 posts in the organization. The registration process was held from December 22 to December 23, 2023. . The selected candidates shall be posted in the applied Circle only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.