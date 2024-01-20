SBI CBO exam 2024: Important notice regarding venue change for Mumbai centres, notice here

State Bank of India has released an important notice regarding change in venue for candidates who opted for Mumbai centre for SBI CBO exam 2024. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI CBO exam 2024: Important notice regarding venue change for Mumbai centres(HT File)

As per the official notice, candidates who have been allotted the venues that are listed in the notice have been shifted to other nearest venue due to unavoidable administrative issues at these venues.

The two exam venues have been revised, and three venues have been included instead of two. Candidates allotted to these current venues are advised to download the revised call letter from the Bank site. The link is available here.

The admit card is available to candidates till January 21, 2024. The online examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024. Online test will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test, and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

The registration process will open on November 22 and will close on December 12, 2024. A total of 5280 Circle-Based Officer posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Official Notice Here