SBI clerk admit card 2021 released, direct link for prelims hall ticket
- SBI clerk admit card 2021: State Bank of India on Tuesday released the SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021.
State Bank of India on Tuesday released the SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination admit card download will close on July 13.
Direct link to download SBI clerk prelims admit card
SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download
Candidates can download the admit card by following the simple steps given below.
• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.
• Click on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 prelims link available on the website.
• Enter the login details and click on submit.
• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the admit card and download it.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The selection process for SBI Clerk posts comprises of preliminary exam followed by main examination.
-
Street artist’s trumpet performance on RD Burman song delights tweeple
-
Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for ₹18,000
-
This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way
-
Naughty elephant tries to ‘steal’ leftover milk from bottles, delights tweeple