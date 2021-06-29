SBI clerk admit card 2021 released, direct link for prelims hall ticket

State Bank of India on Tuesday released the SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination admit card download will close on July 13.

Direct link to download SBI clerk prelims admit card

SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card by following the simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 prelims link available on the website.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process for SBI Clerk posts comprises of preliminary exam followed by main examination.