Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SBI clerk admit card 2021 released, direct link for prelims hall ticket
SBI clerk admit card 2021: State Bank of India on Tuesday released the SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021.(sbi.co.in)
SBI clerk admit card 2021: State Bank of India on Tuesday released the SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021.(sbi.co.in)
competitive exams

SBI clerk admit card 2021 released, direct link for prelims hall ticket

  • SBI clerk admit card 2021: State Bank of India on Tuesday released the SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 04:20 PM IST

State Bank of India on Tuesday released the SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination admit card download will close on July 13.

Direct link to download SBI clerk prelims admit card

SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card by following the simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 prelims link available on the website.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process for SBI Clerk posts comprises of preliminary exam followed by main examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi clerk exam hall tickets sbi clerk prelims + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.