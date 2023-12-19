close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023: Where, how to download Junior Associates hall tickets

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023: Where, how to download Junior Associates hall tickets

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 19, 2023 11:39 AM IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded from sbi.co.in. The steps to download is given here.

State Bank of India will release SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 in due course of time. The hall tickets for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) will be available to appearing candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023: Where, how to download JA hall tickets
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023: Where, how to download JA hall tickets (REUTERS)

The preliminary examination will likely be conducted in January 2024. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on the careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current openings link available at the end of the page.
  • A new page will again open where Junior Associates link will be available.
  • Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 link available on the newly opened page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Clerk posts in the organization. The registration process started on November 17 and ended on December 10, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

