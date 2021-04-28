IND USA
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern and selection process(File photo)
competitive exams

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern and selection process

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 registration process have started. Candidates can check the exam pattern and selection process below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 12:50 PM IST

State Bank of India has started the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 on April 27, 2021. All the interested candidates can apply for 5000+ Junior Associate posts through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of June 2021.

Candidates who want to apply for the Clerical jobs can check the exam pattern and selection process of SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 given below.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. Those who qualify in the preliminary exam will be called for the main examination. The candidates who qualify in the main examination will be called for a language test.

However, those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining.

Exam Pattern

Phase I: Preliminary Examination: Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests.

Name of the TestNumber of questions Maximum marksDuration 
English language303020 minutes 
Numerical Ability353520 minutes 
Reasoning Ability353520 minutes 
Total 1001001 hour

Phase - II: Main Examination: The main examination will be for 2 hours 40 minutes duration and the total marks is 200. A total of 190 questions will be asked in 4 sections. The questions in objective tests, except for the test of General English, will be bilingual i.e., English & Hindi. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests.

Name of the Test Number of questions Maximum marksDuration
General/ Financial Awareness50 50 35
General English40 40 35
Quantitative Aptitude505045
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude506045
Total1902002 hours 40 minutes
