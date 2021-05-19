Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SBI Pharmacist, Data Analyst exam 2021 deferred, check details
SBI Pharmacist, Data Analyst exam 2021: The examination was scheduled to be held on May 23. The revised date for both the examination will be decided in due course.(File/Repreentative)
SBI Pharmacist, Data Analyst exam 2021: The examination was scheduled to be held on May 23. The revised date for both the examination will be decided in due course.(File/Repreentative)
competitive exams

SBI Pharmacist, Data Analyst exam 2021 deferred, check details

  • State Bank of India (SBI) has deferred the Pharmacist and Data Analyst online recruitment examination. The decision has been taken in the view of the Covid 19 situation in the country.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 02:57 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has deferred the Pharmacist and Data Analyst online recruitment examination. The decision has been taken in the view of the Covid 19 situation in the country.

The examination was scheduled to be held on May 23. The revised date for both the examination will be decided in due course.

In an official notification released on Tuesday SBI said, “In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Online Examination scheduled to be held on 23.05.2021 has been deferred till further notice,”

"All other terms and conditions mentioned in the captioned advertisement shall remain unchanged,” the notification read further.

Note: Candidates who have applied for the Pharmacist and Data Analyst recruitment examination are advised to check the official website of SBI regularly for latest updates on the examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi recruitment exam postponed sbi exam covid-19 + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.