SBI PO admit card 2023 expected this week on sbi.co.in, steps to download it

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 11, 2023 03:46 PM IST

In the examination notification, SBI said that the tentative date for the release of PO Prelims admit card is second week of October.

State Bank of India (SBI) will likely release admit cards of the Probationary Officer recruitment preliminary examination (SBI PO 2023) this week. SBI PO admit cards will be available on the careers portal of the bank, sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The Prelims exam is scheduled for November and results will be out in November or December 2023. Phase 2 or the main exam will be held in December or January.

Ahead of admit cards, SBI has released pre exam training material for SC, ST, OBC, ESM and religious minority community candidates, who opted for the facility while applying for SBI PO. They can access it on the bank's website.

How to download SBI PO prelims admit card 2023

Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

Go to careers and then to current openings.

Open the SBI PO link and click on the call letters download tab.

Enter your credentials to login.

Check and download your admit card.

This recruitment drive is to fill up a total of 2,000 Probationary Officer vacancies in the bank.

