SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023: Where, how to download call letters

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 06, 2023 09:59 AM IST

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 will be available likely next week. Check where and how to download the call letters.

State Bank of India will release SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 likely next week. The admit card for Probationary Officer preliminary examination can be downloaded by all appearing candidates from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

As per the official notification, the preliminary exam call letters will be available on the website from 2nd week of October 2023 onwards. The online preliminary examination will be conducted in November 2023.

All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on current openings and a new page will open.
  • SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 link will be available on the page.
  • Click on the link and enter the required details.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary exam result will be declared in November/ December 2023.

The registration process was started on September 7 and ended on October 3, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

