SBI PO Result 2020 declared at sbi.co.in, here's how to check
- SBI PO Result 2020: State Bank of India on Monday declared the results for its probationary officer preliminary exams at sbi.co.in
SBI PO Result 2020: State Bank of India on Monday declared the results for its probationary officer preliminary exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at sbi.co.in. SBI had conducted the PO prelims exam on January 4,5,6 in four sessions.
Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for SBI PO Main exam. The call letter for main exam will be released soon.
The SBI PO Prelims result 2020 was announced on Monday night. Currently, the result page is not opening due to heavy traffic. However, candidates can try checking their results after some time, by following these steps or clicking on this direct link:
https://bank.sbi/web/careers/crpd/po-pre-2020
Steps to check SBI PO Result:
Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/careers
Go to the latest announcement section and click on the PO Prelims result link
A login page will appear
Key in your registration number or roll number to login
Your SBI PO Result will be displayed on yhe screen
Download and take its print o
