SBI has raised $900 million of deposits and extended $400 million of loans through its Yono app.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
competitive exams

SBI PO Result 2020 declared at sbi.co.in, here's how to check

  • SBI PO Result 2020: State Bank of India on Monday declared the results for its probationary officer preliminary exams at sbi.co.in
By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:26 AM IST

SBI PO Result 2020: State Bank of India on Monday declared the results for its probationary officer preliminary exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at sbi.co.in. SBI had conducted the PO prelims exam on January 4,5,6 in four sessions.

Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for SBI PO Main exam. The call letter for main exam will be released soon.

The SBI PO Prelims result 2020 was announced on Monday night. Currently, the result page is not opening due to heavy traffic. However, candidates can try checking their results after some time, by following these steps or clicking on this direct link:

https://bank.sbi/web/careers/crpd/po-pre-2020

Steps to check SBI PO Result:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/careers

Go to the latest announcement section and click on the PO Prelims result link

A login page will appear

Key in your registration number or roll number to login

Your SBI PO Result will be displayed on yhe screen

Download and take its print o







