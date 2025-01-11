State Bank of India has released SBI SCO Interview Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Specialist Cadre Officers interview round can download the admit card through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI SCO Interview Admit Card 2024 out at sbi.co.in, download link here (File)

The admit card is available on the official website till January 31, 2025. The interview for Deputy Manager post will be held on January 17 and the interview for Assistant Manager post will be held on January 20, 2025.

SBI SCO Interview Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates who are shortlisted to appear for the interview round can follow the steps to download the admit card given here.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to search and click on SBI SCO Interview Admit Card 2024 link.

Again a new page will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For Deputy Manager posts, interaction will carry 100 marks. The Bank will decide the qualifying marks in interaction. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. Interactions may be multi-tiered / layered and number of tiers / layers of interaction for each post will be decided by the Bank in due course.

IGNOU December TEE Result 2024 declared at ignou.ac.in, direct link to check here

For the Assistant Manager post, a category-wise adequate number of candidates will be called for Interaction based on their performance in the Online Written Test. Interaction will carry 25 marks. The qualifying marks in Interaction will be as decided by the Bank.

Bihar BSEB D.EL.Ed 2025 registration begins today at deledbihar.com, here’s how to apply

This recruitment drive will fill up 1497 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.