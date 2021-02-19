IND USA
SITEEE 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

SITEEE 2021: Online registration begins, apply before June 4

  Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at set-test.org on or before June 4, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:40 AM IST

The Symbiosis University, Pune has invited online applications for the SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) on its website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at set-test.org on or before June 4, 2021.

The varsity will conduct the SITEEE 2021 examination on June 27, 2021. The result for the examination is scheduled to be declared on June 8, 2021.

The SIT Engineering paper will be held in the morning shift from 9:30 to 11:15 am. The admit card for the examination will be released on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Direct link to apply for SITEEE 2021

How to apply for SITEEE 2021:

Visit the official website at set-test.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Apply Now"

If you are a new user, register for SITEEE 2021

After registration id is created, go back and login via your newly created credentials

The SITEEE 2021 application form will be displayed on the screen

Fill in the requisite information and upload all necessary documents

Make payment

Submit the form.

