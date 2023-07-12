Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CAPF GD Constable Admit Card 2022 on July 12, 2023. The admit card has been released for DV/DME stage on the official site of CRPF at crpfonline.com. SSC CAPF GD Constable Admit Card 2022 for DV/DME out at crpfonline.com, link here

The detailed medical examination (DME) of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau examination, 2022 will be conducted from July 17 to August 10, 2023. The qualified or shortlisted candidates can download the admit card from July 10, 2023 onwards, as per the official notice.

A total of 146292 candidates are shortlisted for the Document Verification/ Detailed Medical Examination. A total of 14444 female and 131848 male candidates have qualified in PET/ PST.

SSC CAPF GD Constable Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CRPF at crpfonline.com.

Click on SSC CAPF GD Constable Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All candidates are also directed to bring printed copy of E-Admit card at the time of DV/DME. Candidates will not be permitted for DV/DME without Admit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.