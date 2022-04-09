SSC CGL 2019 final result announced at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of 2019 Combined Graduate Level Exam. The result is available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

On April 19, 2022, detailed marks for selected and non-selected candidates will be posted on the Commission's website. This service will be available from 19 April 2022 until 06 May 2021. Candidates may view their individual results by logging in with their registered ID and password and clicking on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

The Commission published the result of the CGL (Tier-III) Examination, 2019, on June 29, 2021, for shortlisting candidates to appear in the Skill Test and Document Verification of the examination.

SSC CGL 2019 final result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link for ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 final result’

A PDF will open on the screen

Check your name and roll number in the list of selected candidates

Save the PDF for future reference.