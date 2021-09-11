SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test dates released on ssc.nic.in, check notice here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL 2019 Skill Test dates. The Skill Test for Combined Graduate Level Examination will be conducted on September 15 and September 16, 2021, across the country. The official notice is available on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

This skill Test will comprise of three modules, namely, Data entry Speed Test (DEST), Power Point Presentation/Generation of Slides (MS Power Point), and Spread Sheet (MS Excel). Candidates who have cleared the written examination can check the complete details of the skill test in the official notice available here.

Candidates, who are exempted from this Examination should refer to the detailed guidelines issued by the respective Regional Office website.

The SSC CGL 2019 Tier I examination was conducted from March 3 to 9, 2020, Tier II was conducted from November 15 to 18, 2020 and Tier III was conducted on November 22, 2020. The Tier III result was declared on June 26, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up more than 9000 posts in different departments in Group B and Group C posts. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of SSC.