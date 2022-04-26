SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 results out at ssc.nic.in, how to check list for Tier 3 exam
- Staff Selection Commission has announced the results of the SSC CGL Tier II examination toady.
Staff Selection Commission announced the results of the SSC CGL Tier II on April 26. Candidates who took the Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier- II can view their results at ssc.nic.in, the SSC's official website.
The Tier-II examination was held in the Computer Based Mode on January 28, 29, and February 2, while the Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) examination was held on February 6 at various locations around the country. Candidates who do not qualify in Tier-II will not be eligible for Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) evaluation and will not be considered for further selection.
Candidates can view their individual marks from May 5 to May 26 by entering their Registration No. and Registered Password into the candidate dashboard and then clicking on the Result / Marks link.
SSCCGL 2020 Tier 2 results: Know how to check
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage click on the 'Results' tab
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the result link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the list.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics