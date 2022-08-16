Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL 2021 tier 3 admit cards out on regional websites, check exam date

SSC CGL 2021 tier 3 admit cards out on regional websites, check exam date

competitive exams
Published on Aug 16, 2022 03:36 PM IST
  • SSC CGL tier 3 addmit cards have been released on regional websites. Direct link given here.
ByHT Education Desk

SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 3 examination. Candidates can login to the regional websites of the commission and download it.

The exam, as per official information, will take place on August 21 at test centres across the country.

SSC CGL admit card download link

To download SSC CGL admit cards, go to ssc.nic.in, then visit your region's website and login with registration number/roll number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow:

How to download SSC CGL tier 3 admit cards

  1. Go to ssc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the admit card tab.
  3. Now, select your region. It will redirect you to a different website.
  4. Login by entering required details.
  5. Download the admit card and take a print out.
Topics
ssc
ssc
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
