SSC CGL 2022: Registration process to begin tomorrow, here’s how to apply

competitive exams
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:31 AM IST

SSC CGL 2022 registration process will begin tomorrow, September 17, 2022. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission will start the registration process for SSC CGL 2022 on September 17, 2022 onwards. The Combined Graduate Level exam notification will be released tomorrow and the registration process will also begin. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who want to apply online can do it through these simple steps given below.

SSC CGL 2022: How to register

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC CGL 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the documents.
  • Make the payment of the application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After the closing date for receipt of online applications, the Commission will provide a period of 5 days to enable candidates to correct/ modify online application parameters, wherein candidates will be allowed to re-submit applications after making requisite corrections/ changes in the one-time registration/ online application data as per their requirement.

