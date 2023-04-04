Staff Selection Commission has already started the registration process for SSC CGL 2023. The registration process was started on April 3 and will end on May 3, 2023. The last date for payment through challan is till May 5, 2023. SSC CGL 2023 registration underway for 7500 posts, here’s direct link to apply (ssc.nic.in)

The correction window will open on May 7 and will close on May 8, 2023. The Tier I examination will be conducted in July 2023. To apply for Combined Graduate Level examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for SSC CGL 2023

SSC CGL 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on apply link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get SSC CGL 2023 registration link at the bottom of the page.

Click on the link and fill in the required details.

Once registration is done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There are approx. 7,500 vacancies. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.