Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for Tier II. Candidates who will appear for Combined Graduate Level Tier II examination can download the admit card through the regional websites of SSC. SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 released for Tier II, download links here (ssc.nic.in)

The SSC CGL Tier II examination will be conducted on October 26 to October 27, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of SSC regional sites.

Click on SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for Tier II available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for Tier II examination. Tier-II will include conducting of Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III in separate shift(s)/ day(s). Paper-I is compulsory for all the posts. It will be mandatory for the candidates to qualify all the sections of Paper-I.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7500 vacancies in the organization. The registration process was started on April 3 and ended on May 3, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

