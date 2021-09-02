SSC CGL Tier 1 answer keys released, link to check keys and raise objection

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, September 2 released the tentative answer keys along with candidates' response sheets for the SSC Combine Graduate level (CGL) Tier-1 examination 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer keys from the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check the answer keys and raise objections (if any) online at ssc.nic.in before 6pm on September 7.

"Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.09.2021 (6:00 PM) to 07.09.2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances," reads the official notification.

SSC CGL answer key 2020: Direct link to check

How to check SSC CGL answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click o the link that reads, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2020 (Tier-I)"

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link available to check the answer key and raise objections at the bottom of the page

The commission conducted the computer-based examination of SSC CGL Tier-1 from August 13 to 24, 2021, at various centres across the country.