SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022: Scorecards release date postponed, details here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 22, 2023 06:46 PM IST

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecards, Final Answer Key: Candidates can download it February 27 onwards from ssc.nic.in. Previously, it was scheduled for February 22.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the release date of Combined Graduate Level examination or SSC CGL 2022 scorecards and final answer keys. Candidates can download it February 27 onwards from ssc.nic.in. Previously, it was scheduled for February 22.

The link to download SSC CGL result scorecards will remain active from February 27 to March 13. In order to download it, candidates need to use their registration ID and password.

“Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 on 09.02.2023 and as per the result write-up of Tier-I Examination, marks and Final Answer Keys were to be uploaded on website of the Commission from 22.02.2023 onwards,” SSC said in the notification.

“All candidates are hereby informed that the marks and Final Answer Keys of CGLE, 2022 (Tier-I) have now been re-scheduled for uploading on the website of the Commission from 27th February 2023 to 13th March 2023,” it added.

SSC CGL Result 2022: How to check scorecards

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on result section on the official website.

Open the SSC CGL 2022 scorecard download link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Check and download scorecard.

SSC announced tier I result on February 9, 2023. The exam was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in computer based mode. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Tier-II examination.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
