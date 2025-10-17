SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till October 19

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2025 can download the provisional key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

As per the official notice, the candidates' response sheets along with the tentative answer key are not available and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission. The candidates may login by using their Registration Number and Password.

The objection window has opened and will close on October 19, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to make payment of ₹50/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 09:00 PM on October 19 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Further, representation/challenges submitted in any other mode will not be entertained.

Candidates may note that the saved Question Paper will be strictly for personal use and self-analysis only. An undertaking to this effect has been included in the Challenge Management portal which will be visible to the candidates when they will log in into the same.

Direct link to download SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025: How to download To download the provisional key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

4. Check the answer key and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tier I Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 was conducted by the Commission from September 12 to September 26, 2025 and on October 14, 2025 at different centres all over the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.