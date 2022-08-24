Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2021 released, know how to raise objections

competitive exams
Published on Aug 24, 2022 08:16 PM IST

SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can check the steps to raise objections below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2021 on August 24, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021 can check the answer key through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The Tier II examination was conducted on August 8 and August 10, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The objection window will remain opened from August 24 to August 28, 2022. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key on payment of 100 per question/ answer challenged.

Direct link to raise objections 

SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will get objection link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Raise objection against the answer key and make the payment of fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
