Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 result in November: Know tier 2 exam pattern
competitive exams

SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 result in November: Know tier 2 exam pattern

SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 result in November: Know tier 2 exam pattern(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 result in November: Know tier 2 exam pattern(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 result will be declared on November 30, the staff selection commission (SSC) said on Wednesday. The SSC CHSL result will be available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who qualify in tier 1 will be shortlisted for the tier 2 exam which is scheduled to be held on January 9, 2022. 

SSC CHSL tier 2 descriptive paper pattern in details

  • The exam will be held in pen and paper mode
  • The exam will carry a total of 100 marks
  • The duration of exam will be 1 hour
  • The paper will comprise of writing essay/ letter/ application/ precis etc.
  • The minimum qualifying marks will be 33 per cent
  • Candidates have to attempt the exam in either Hindi or English
  • Candidates have to mention roll number, signature and left-hand thumb impression in the exam paper, else they will be given zero marks

For SSC CHSL tier 2 paper, candidates will be issued another admit card. “Facility for download of admission certificates will be available about3-7 days before the examination on the website of concerned regional office. Candidates must bring printout of the admission certificate to the examination hall,” the SSC has said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc exams ssc chsl result
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out