SSC CHSL Tier I exam 2025: Self slot selection window closes today at ssc.gov.in, here's how to select slots

Staff Selection Commission will close the SSC CHSL Tier I exam 2025 self slot selection window on October 28, 2025. Candidates who want to select slots for Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I exam can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Through this facility candidates can choose the examination city, date and shift as per their choice this year. To avail this facility candidates will have to login to the account. After login into the portal, based on the 3 cities for which they had exercised option at the time of application, they will be shown the availability of slots on various dates and shifts at those cities. Candidates can choose on any available date a specific shift at a city as per their choice.

SSC CHSL Tier I exam 2025: How to select slots To select the slots candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once login is done fill the details needed and select the city.

4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 will be held on November 12, 2025. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English, Hindi and any language opted by the candidate in the application form. The exam duration is 60 minutes. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3131 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.